 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Animalistic Worlds update for 4 February 2024

The bugs keep crawling towards me!

Share · View all patches · Build 13362157 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed some weapons showing items which can't be used for new weapons in the weapon shop
  • Fixed Burning Hatred quest activating in strange places
  • Hid the body of the doppelganger Salamarkus
  • Fixed the game breaking upon skipping a cutscene with a certain coyote
  • Fixed extra battles triggering in the Bullskull Base
  • Prevents one from entering with a car in the train station
  • Made quest description in Canine Nights more clear
  • Made Barkeline properly say something now once interacted with.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2766291 Depot 2766291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link