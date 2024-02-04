- Fixed some weapons showing items which can't be used for new weapons in the weapon shop
- Fixed Burning Hatred quest activating in strange places
- Hid the body of the doppelganger Salamarkus
- Fixed the game breaking upon skipping a cutscene with a certain coyote
- Fixed extra battles triggering in the Bullskull Base
- Prevents one from entering with a car in the train station
- Made quest description in Canine Nights more clear
- Made Barkeline properly say something now once interacted with.
Animalistic Worlds update for 4 February 2024
The bugs keep crawling towards me!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2766291 Depot 2766291
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update