vivid/stasis 2.8265.1000 patch notes

Greetings to all vivid/stasis players! This is the changelog for version 2.8265.1000.
- Fixed a bug where MAX SCORE display would be slightly inaccurate
- Fixed broken info on Final Landing songs
- Fixed a softlock in the opening scene of the game
- Fixed an issue with Steamworks integration
- Fixed a crash relating to Boundary Shatter
- Fixed a broken title relating to 00
- Fixed a bug with Chapter 2's Worldkeeper challenge unlock
- Fixed a visual bug relating to song select difficulties
- Fixed a visual bug relating to negative play rates on the results screen
Changed files in this update