vivid/stasis update for 4 February 2024

vivid/stasis 2.8265.1000 patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 13362152 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings to all vivid/stasis players! This is the changelog for version 2.8265.1000.

  • Fixed a bug where MAX SCORE display would be slightly inaccurate
  • Fixed broken info on Final Landing songs
  • Fixed a softlock in the opening scene of the game
  • Fixed an issue with Steamworks integration
  • Fixed a crash relating to Boundary Shatter
  • Fixed a broken title relating to 00
  • Fixed a bug with Chapter 2's Worldkeeper challenge unlock
  • Fixed a visual bug relating to song select difficulties
  • Fixed a visual bug relating to negative play rates on the results screen

