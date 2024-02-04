 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

WarSphere update for 4 February 2024

Patch 9.2246 (Community Feedback)

Share · View all patches · Build 13362143 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • implemented screenshake on high velocity enemy and wall collisions
  • in case of GPU error on load, lazy load setting will be activated automatically
  • shortened some achievement descriptions
  • Mine drop ACM now has description.
  • renamed keybinding: teleport to exfil
  • when starting a new run, hull color and decals are randomized as well
  • prologue: player + NPC spheres also receive decals
  • added setting for adjusting 3D perspective
  • added setting for lazy load
  • added tooltips for more obscure settings
  • implemented lazy load as setting
  • improved horror level upgrade message: now shows keybindings for newly equipped weapons
  • toggle diagnostics now has a keybinding

Here again, all of the above is based on community feedback. Thanks to all who contribute to making the game even more awesome!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2451532 Depot 2451532
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link