Patch 9.2246 (Community Feedback)

- implemented screenshake on high velocity enemy and wall collisions
- in case of GPU error on load, lazy load setting will be activated automatically
- shortened some achievement descriptions
- Mine drop ACM now has description.
- renamed keybinding: teleport to exfil
- when starting a new run, hull color and decals are randomized as well
- prologue: player + NPC spheres also receive decals
- added setting for adjusting 3D perspective
- added setting for lazy load
- added tooltips for more obscure settings
- implemented lazy load as setting
- improved horror level upgrade message: now shows keybindings for newly equipped weapons
- toggle diagnostics now has a keybinding
Here again, all of the above is based on community feedback. Thanks to all who contribute to making the game even more awesome!
