Patch 9.2246 (Community Feedback)

implemented screenshake on high velocity enemy and wall collisions

in case of GPU error on load, lazy load setting will be activated automatically

shortened some achievement descriptions

Mine drop ACM now has description.

renamed keybinding: teleport to exfil

when starting a new run, hull color and decals are randomized as well

prologue: player + NPC spheres also receive decals

added setting for adjusting 3D perspective

added setting for lazy load

added tooltips for more obscure settings

implemented lazy load as setting

improved horror level upgrade message: now shows keybindings for newly equipped weapons

toggle diagnostics now has a keybinding

Here again, all of the above is based on community feedback. Thanks to all who contribute to making the game even more awesome!