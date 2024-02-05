 Skip to content

Mechabellum update for 5 February 2024

Update 0.7.44 The Rules behind Free Unit Cards

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi! This is the first balance patch after the launch of the three experimental features. In this patch, we have rebalanced most of the free unit cards. And we also hope to take this opportunity to explain the rules behind the free unit card.

Balance Adjustments

Nerfed the free unit cards of Hacker and War Factory.
Nerfed the free unit cards of high-level Phoenix, Wasp, Marksman, Arclight, and Mustang.
Nerfed all free unit cards with a squad count greater than 1.

The Rules behind Free Unit Cards

Free unit cards will appear once in each of the four ranges (rounds 2-4, rounds 5-7, rounds 8-10, and rounds 11-13).
Units already on the field will not appear as free unit cards.
The single-round budget of free unit cards = 200 x Number of rounds
In addition to the basic cost of the units, when calculating the value of free unit cards, the unit's level, squad count, maintenance fee, etc. will also be included in the calculation.

More Discussions

We understand that many players have their own opinions on the three experimental features, so we will publish a post in a few days to explain our design goals and answer the many questions you have raised during this time. We welcome you all at that time go read it and have a discussion.

