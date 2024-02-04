- Fixed a bug where no prompt popped up after completing the debris room search
- Fixed a bug with full blade pass
- Fixed a bug with 102 repeated improvements in search and scraping
- Modified the cute mouse, now it can run when encountering people.
危城逃生 update for 4 February 2024
Dangerous City Escape 1.11C Patch Description
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2465871 Depot 2465871
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update