 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

危城逃生 update for 4 February 2024

Dangerous City Escape 1.11C Patch Description

Share · View all patches · Build 13361904 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed a bug where no prompt popped up after completing the debris room search
  2. Fixed a bug with full blade pass
  3. Fixed a bug with 102 repeated improvements in search and scraping
  4. Modified the cute mouse, now it can run when encountering people.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2465871 Depot 2465871
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link