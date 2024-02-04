Hello,
I've updated the game to fix a rarely occurring bug for vac-trains. The bug would throw a null-ref error making the city bug out.
Atmocity update for 4 February 2024
Small patch to fix issue
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Atmocity Win64 Depot 779381
Atmocity Win32 Depot 779382
Atmocity Linux Depot 779383
Atmocity Mac Depot 779384
