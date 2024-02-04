 Skip to content

Atmocity update for 4 February 2024

Small patch to fix issue

Share · View all patches · Build 13361891 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,
I've updated the game to fix a rarely occurring bug for vac-trains. The bug would throw a null-ref error making the city bug out.

