 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

战棋英雄王子复仇记 update for 4 February 2024

Fix and adjust

Share · View all patches · Build 13361883 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. No exit after repair, resurrection, or serious injury treatment
    2 Dungeon Camp added an initial preparation option
    3 Dungeon Vampire Camp increase increases the level cap
    4 Runeblade Trinkets enhance mana regeneration
    5 Fixed dungeon boss locations
    6 Fixed the issue of displaying the player's level and experience on the player's residence screen

Changed files in this update

Depot 2646251 Depot 2646251
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link