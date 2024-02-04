- No exit after repair, resurrection, or serious injury treatment
2 Dungeon Camp added an initial preparation option
3 Dungeon Vampire Camp increase increases the level cap
4 Runeblade Trinkets enhance mana regeneration
5 Fixed dungeon boss locations
6 Fixed the issue of displaying the player's level and experience on the player's residence screen
战棋英雄王子复仇记 update for 4 February 2024
Fix and adjust
Patchnotes via Steam Community
