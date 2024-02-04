Added more bodycam spawn locations outside the labs
Energy drink effect bug fix
Bug fix - previously you could take photos of the mutant during AI jumpscare scene
AI vision refinements
Rat jump instructions bug fix
Add game instruction at the start of the game on how to switch to toggle night vision
Fixed bug - ceiling clipping in West Wood Laboratory
Centered generator camera
Potential bug fix for client not receiving full XP
Inside the Labs update for 4 February 2024
Version 0.1.5 Patch 4
