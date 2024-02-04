 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Inside the Labs update for 4 February 2024

Version 0.1.5 Patch 4

Share · View all patches · Build 13361857 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added more bodycam spawn locations outside the labs
Energy drink effect bug fix
Bug fix - previously you could take photos of the mutant during AI jumpscare scene
AI vision refinements
Rat jump instructions bug fix
Add game instruction at the start of the game on how to switch to toggle night vision
Fixed bug - ceiling clipping in West Wood Laboratory
Centered generator camera
Potential bug fix for client not receiving full XP

Changed files in this update

Depot 2432001 Depot 2432001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link