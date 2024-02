Share · View all patches · Build 13361844 · Last edited 4 February 2024 – 15:09:09 UTC by Wendy

1.Add Quality Switch In Settings

Quality Skill Make Some Items Have Quality Level, But Quality Item Can Not Be Combined

Now Add Quality Swich

When Quality Switch Off, All New Item Will Not Have Quality Level

When Quality Switch On, New Item Quality Level Will Still Work

2.Add Time To Total Data

Time Is Set To 60frame/second In Game

Slower Game Speed Cause Slower Time

Faster Game Speed Cause Faster Time

Time Data Will Not Effect Faith And Honest Level