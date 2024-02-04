Patch 4.1.2.2

Share · View all patches · Build 13361840 · Last edited 4 February 2024 – 14:19:04 UTC by Wendy

This patch includes several suggestions submitted in the Aimbeast Discord server, like trending scenarios from the last 24 hours, spawn points multi-select, crosshair export to PNG, auto-fire toggle, and new bot settings.

Trending Scenarios:

The top 3 most played scenarios in the last 24 hours will now show in the play tab, cycling with the weekly challenges.

Ranked scenarios and weekly challenges are excluded from this list.

Spawns Selection Tool:

This new tool allows you to select multiple spawn points in a selection box easily.

New Scenario Settings:

Moved all spawn overlap protection settings into their category.

Spawn Overlap Protection Shape -> This can be either Sphere (which was the default before) or Box.

-> This can be either Sphere (which was the default before) or Box. Spawn Overlap Protection Box Extent -> The size of the box (per axis) if the protection shape is set to box, note that this box will be oriented based on the spawn rotation, X is forward/back, Y is left/right and Z is up/down.

-> The size of the box (per axis) if the protection shape is set to box, note that this box will be oriented based on the spawn rotation, X is forward/back, Y is left/right and Z is up/down. Spawn Overlap Protection Refresh Before Spawn -> If enabled, the spawn protection will refresh around all active bots, this only works with the spawn protection type set to "Time".

Auto-Fire Toggle:

This new feature allows you to avoid having to hold down the fire button in scenarios where the weapon has infinite ammo and is set to full auto.

The default keybind to toggle it on/off is "Middle Mouse Button" and it can be changed in Settings > Controls.

Crosshair Export To PNG:

Added a new functionality to the crosshair editor that allows you to export your crosshair to a PNG.

This can be useful in case you want to save your crosshair or share it with friends.

New Bot Settings:

Added the movement profiles manager, this allows you to edit the name of a movement profile, delete it, or duplicate it.

Movement Time Scale -> Adjusts the overall speed of the bot, including both fly systems.

-> Adjusts the overall speed of the bot, including both fly systems. Enable Movement / Fly Dodge Cooldown -> If enabled, after changing any direction, the bot applies a cooldown time to all dodge timers that have remaining time below the cooldown value. This can be useful to prevent the bot from changing two directions in a very short amount of time.

-> If enabled, after changing any direction, the bot applies a cooldown time to all dodge timers that have remaining time below the cooldown value. This can be useful to prevent the bot from changing two directions in a very short amount of time. Movement / Fly Dodge Cooldown (MIN/MAX)

Event Trigger: Direction Changed (U/D) -> Triggers any time the bot changes direction up and down with the fly system.

-> Triggers any time the bot changes direction up and down with the fly system. Event Triggered: Speed Up/Down (Fly) -> Updates the speed of the V2 fly system.

Other Changes:

Fixed a bug that caused routines to show the incorrect current scenario in the end session routine progress tab.

Fixed a rare bug that caused scores to get submitted to the wrong scenario in routines.

Fixed a bug that caused some leaderboards to load infinitely.

Fixed the arena loading screen appearing after a small delay when joining an online server.

Join our discord to share your feedback and suggestions!

[url=https://discord.gg/aimbeast]

[/url]