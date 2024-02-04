 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

永恒幻境 Eternal Dreamland update for 4 February 2024

Jumping, newbie bootstrapping, etc. fixed

Share · View all patches · Build 13361820 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Slightly increased the height of the jump
  • Bootstrap to leave the shelter
  • Reduces werewolf health
  • Some quest newbie bootstrapping
  • Charge plus experience points
    -Hannah interaction bug while sleeping
  • Reduce the amount of time you spend jumping while sleeping
    -Reduced Hannah follow distance
  • Microphones can now be purchased for 16 credits

Changed files in this update

Depot 2722271 Depot 2722271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link