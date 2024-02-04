- Slightly increased the height of the jump
- Bootstrap to leave the shelter
- Reduces werewolf health
- Some quest newbie bootstrapping
- Charge plus experience points
-Hannah interaction bug while sleeping
- Reduce the amount of time you spend jumping while sleeping
-Reduced Hannah follow distance
- Microphones can now be purchased for 16 credits
永恒幻境 Eternal Dreamland update for 4 February 2024
Jumping, newbie bootstrapping, etc. fixed
Patchnotes via Steam Community
