Captain Gazman Day Of The Rage update for 4 February 2024

Captain Gazman Day Of The Rage February Update Hotfix is here!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's Changed:

  • fixed 7 bugs (including that one which was "probably" fixed in February Update)
  • added new loading screen
  • Farba Jr's bossfight in Chapter 12 is supporting gamepad now
  • a lot of fixes for Double Apple weapon
  • Double Apple and Sniper Rifle are now working properly with slow motion mode
  • updated Power costume: proper textures and now horns light brightness depends on your HP level
  • localization updates and small fixes in Settings menu
  • removed remnants of LogiLED SDK (hussle is not worth working with it anymore)
  • fixed reaction to player's shots on enemy characters from Chapter 12
  • reconverted all videos to proper format in Linux version (game version is still from January 2023)
  • updated copyrignts and build number to March 2023 (too early, we know)
  • small fixes for clothing physics

