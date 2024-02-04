Captain Gazman Day Of The Rage February Update Hotfix is here!

What's Changed:
- fixed 7 bugs (including that one which was "probably" fixed in February Update)
- added new loading screen
- Farba Jr's bossfight in Chapter 12 is supporting gamepad now
- a lot of fixes for Double Apple weapon
- Double Apple and Sniper Rifle are now working properly with slow motion mode
- updated Power costume: proper textures and now horns light brightness depends on your HP level
- localization updates and small fixes in Settings menu
- removed remnants of LogiLED SDK (hussle is not worth working with it anymore)
- fixed reaction to player's shots on enemy characters from Chapter 12
- reconverted all videos to proper format in Linux version (game version is still from January 2023)
- updated copyrignts and build number to March 2023 (too early, we know)
- small fixes for clothing physics
Changed files in this update