Journey's Legend update for 4 February 2024

Patch 0.7.A

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where bosses would stop the timer and dont respawn
  • The boss from mining colony now drops the intended one relic
  • Fixed an issue where the highest difficulty choosen was not taken over to the actuall level
  • Temporary disabled the asencion "Faster than Light" because it does not work with the new way levels work so i will add a replace in one of the upcoming updates

Changed files in this update

