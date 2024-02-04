- Fixed an issue where bosses would stop the timer and dont respawn
- The boss from mining colony now drops the intended one relic
- Fixed an issue where the highest difficulty choosen was not taken over to the actuall level
- Temporary disabled the asencion "Faster than Light" because it does not work with the new way levels work so i will add a replace in one of the upcoming updates
Journey's Legend update for 4 February 2024
Patch 0.7.A
Patchnotes via Steam Community
