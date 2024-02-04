Patch v1.0.1

Patch Notes:
- Slightly increased the gold gained from defeated enemies
- Reduced the enemy spawn rate frequency
- Added a limit to the current number of enemy spawns, in order to prevent the player to get flooded by too many enemies
- Neutral upgrades now cost 200 Gold (from 500)
- Ship upgrades now cost 200 Gold (from 1000)
- New ships now cost 400 Gold (from 1000)
- Added a tutorial before entering a level
- Slightly reduced all boss health
- Fixed a minor UI bug
- Fixed an enemy bug in the level "Viridius"
Changed files in this update