Space Strider update for 4 February 2024

Patch v1.0.1

Patch v1.0.1 · Build 13361755

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes:

  • Slightly increased the gold gained from defeated enemies
  • Reduced the enemy spawn rate frequency
  • Added a limit to the current number of enemy spawns, in order to prevent the player to get flooded by too many enemies
  • Neutral upgrades now cost 200 Gold (from 500)
  • Ship upgrades now cost 200 Gold (from 1000)
  • New ships now cost 400 Gold (from 1000)
  • Added a tutorial before entering a level
  • Slightly reduced all boss health
  • Fixed a minor UI bug
  • Fixed an enemy bug in the level "Viridius"

