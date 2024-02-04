 Skip to content

Dwarves: Glory, Death and Loot Playtest update for 4 February 2024

Update v1.7.2

  • Arrow Keys (left and right) can now also be used for quick navigation between different halls
  • Fixed a bug where placing items in the forge could deduct gold
  • Fixed several display issues with tooltips

