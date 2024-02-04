Added a tutorial to start of game to aid new pilots getting started.
Also New space port Walowitz Plaza.
Nebula Nomads update for 4 February 2024
Tutorial Added. Plus Minor Update, New Station (Walowitz Plaza)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Added a tutorial to start of game to aid new pilots getting started.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2713251 Depot 2713251
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update