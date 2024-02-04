 Skip to content

Day of the Dino Survival update for 4 February 2024

Update 03 - WEAPONS!!!

Update 03 - WEAPONS!!!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

First Major Update of 2024!

New Features

  • Pick Up able Tommy Gun
  • Pick Up able Bolt action Rifle
  • Pick Up able Binoculars
  • Pick Up able Radio
  • Pick Up able Skull
  • Pick Up able Wood
  • Pick Up able Medication
  • Dinosaur “Raptor” Red, Green and Brown variances
  • Story notes
  • End Game cave
  • Old Fishing villages (3)
  • English & American landing craft
  • German AA guns
  • German Jeeps
  • American trucks
  • Sleeping Bunkers

Updates

  • Updated Player model
  • Updated Island map layout
  • Updated Main menu UI
  • Updated In game UI
  • Updated Island map with more details
  • Updated Island map background
  • Updated Rifle charge up UI
  • Updated Some weapon positions on third person player models to help other players see what you have
  • Updated Old mine cave
  • Updated Food to give more health & flat number of health
  • Updated Beaches & bunkers
  • Updated Icons on items
  • Updated Ammo types to 1 ammo type
  • Updated Objects to render at distance regardless of if the player is close or not (Binoculars)

Fixes

  • Fixed Frame drops while in island map
  • Fixed Cave sounds not playing
  • Fixed First person weapon animations not playing
  • Fixed Spawn rate of Dinosaurs
  • Fixed Main menu UI not showing up sometimes
  • Fixed Old credits menu showing sometimes
  • Fixed Island map not loading
  • Fixed Story UI not showing in game

Feel free to leave some much-needed feedback & suggests!

  • Henry (CEO of Disco Entertainment)

