Update 03 - WEAPONS!!!

First Major Update of 2024!
New Features
- Pick Up able Tommy Gun
- Pick Up able Bolt action Rifle
- Pick Up able Binoculars
- Pick Up able Radio
- Pick Up able Skull
- Pick Up able Wood
- Pick Up able Medication
- Dinosaur “Raptor” Red, Green and Brown variances
- Story notes
- End Game cave
- Old Fishing villages (3)
- English & American landing craft
- German AA guns
- German Jeeps
- American trucks
- Sleeping Bunkers
Updates
- Updated Player model
- Updated Island map layout
- Updated Main menu UI
- Updated In game UI
- Updated Island map with more details
- Updated Island map background
- Updated Rifle charge up UI
- Updated Some weapon positions on third person player models to help other players see what you have
- Updated Old mine cave
- Updated Food to give more health & flat number of health
- Updated Beaches & bunkers
- Updated Icons on items
- Updated Ammo types to 1 ammo type
- Updated Objects to render at distance regardless of if the player is close or not (Binoculars)
Fixes
- Fixed Frame drops while in island map
- Fixed Cave sounds not playing
- Fixed First person weapon animations not playing
- Fixed Spawn rate of Dinosaurs
- Fixed Main menu UI not showing up sometimes
- Fixed Old credits menu showing sometimes
- Fixed Island map not loading
- Fixed Story UI not showing in game
Feel free to leave some much-needed feedback & suggests!
- Henry (CEO of Disco Entertainment)
