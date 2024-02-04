FEBRUARY AVIUM V1.7 CHECKLIST

**
WHAT'S NEW?
**
-
Fixed Chapter-Skipping transport error tied to approaching the inactive Portal within the Surveillance Lab.
-
Overhauled Central Avium Desert Free Mode Landscape to boost performance.
-
Improved Free-Flow and Titan's tackle systems. They both now visually let you know when they are overheated with temporary icons in the upper right of the HUD.
* Added the War-Suit's crosshair to Jake's HUD for better visibility with weapon and Telekinesis aiming. Next Update.
**
(ON-GOING CHECK FOR KNOWN ISSUES)
**
A.I. Navigation for Enemies, Bosses, and NPCs work on Initial Load, Reload, and Respawn?
- 16/20 Areas Successfully Tested
Central Avium Levels (2), Enforcer Opening (1), Upper Avium (1)
Titan's Tackle executes perfectly without residual enemy animation lock or deactivation on Initial Load, Reload, Respawn?
- 100/100 Attempts Successfully Tested
Haz-Mat stays where he is for Cinematic regardless of your angle or speed of approach to the rooftop?
- 100/100 Plays Tested
FPS does not drop below 30 frames during full playthrough on High settings with RTX 3090, 128GB RAM, AMD Ryzen 9 3950X?
- 80% Success rate (20% failure - Surveillance Lab, Intergalactic Spaceport, Southern Jungles, and Mana Base drop below 30fps)
Soft-lock of Quick Select Menu is no longer a problem on Initial Load, Reload, Respawn?
- 100/100 Plays Tested
Soft-lock Turret-shooting during a superhero landing is fixed on Initial Load, Reload, Respawn?
- 100/100 Plays Tested
Footsteps, loose/dropped items, and slain bodies have sound effects properly attached?
- 50/50 Random Surfaces Tested
Interiors and Main Maps all connect to proper maps, including secret off-world map?
- 100/100 Transitions Tested
SCHEDULED FOR FEBRUARY 24TH!
-
Final Release!
- Delayed until Checklist is complete -
