 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Avium update for 4 February 2024

FEBRUARY AVIUM V1.7 CHECKLIST

Share · View all patches · Build 13361644 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

**

WHAT'S NEW?

**

  • Fixed Chapter-Skipping transport error tied to approaching the inactive Portal within the Surveillance Lab.

  • Overhauled Central Avium Desert Free Mode Landscape to boost performance.

  • Improved Free-Flow and Titan's tackle systems. They both now visually let you know when they are overheated with temporary icons in the upper right of the HUD.

* Added the War-Suit's crosshair to Jake's HUD for better visibility with weapon and Telekinesis aiming. Next Update.

**

(ON-GOING CHECK FOR KNOWN ISSUES)

**

A.I. Navigation for Enemies, Bosses, and NPCs work on Initial Load, Reload, and Respawn?
  • 16/20 Areas Successfully Tested
    Central Avium Levels (2), Enforcer Opening (1), Upper Avium (1)

~~

Titan's Tackle executes perfectly without residual enemy animation lock or deactivation on Initial Load, Reload, Respawn?
  • 100/100 Attempts Successfully Tested

~~

~~

Haz-Mat stays where he is for Cinematic regardless of your angle or speed of approach to the rooftop?
  • 100/100 Plays Tested

~~

FPS does not drop below 30 frames during full playthrough on High settings with RTX 3090, 128GB RAM, AMD Ryzen 9 3950X?
  • 80% Success rate (20% failure - Surveillance Lab, Intergalactic Spaceport, Southern Jungles, and Mana Base drop below 30fps)

~~

Soft-lock of Quick Select Menu is no longer a problem on Initial Load, Reload, Respawn?
  • 100/100 Plays Tested

~~

~~

Soft-lock Turret-shooting during a superhero landing is fixed on Initial Load, Reload, Respawn?
  • 100/100 Plays Tested

~~

~~

Footsteps, loose/dropped items, and slain bodies have sound effects properly attached?
  • 50/50 Random Surfaces Tested

~~

~~

Interiors and Main Maps all connect to proper maps, including secret off-world map?
  • 100/100 Transitions Tested

~~

~~

SCHEDULED FOR FEBRUARY 24TH!

~~
~~

  • Final Release!

~~

- Delayed until Checklist is complete -

Please continue to report any bugs or issues you find here or in DMs: Bug Reporting

A heartfelt THANK YOU for all your support, feedback, and patience!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2622851 Depot 2622851
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link