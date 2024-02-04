Ver1.6.2-1.6.3

New content

1. Added the function of submitting travel orders with one click.

2, greatly modified the city beauty, cleanliness, prosperity, comfort four attributes of the effect, so that they can play a greater effect

Aesthetic: Increases the experience gained by adventurers fighting monsters by up to 350%.

Cleanliness: Increases villagers' productivity by up to 200%.

Prosperity: Increase the amount of money tourists can carry by up to 250%.

Comfort: Increases Adventurer Base attributes for up to an additional 150 points.

3. Optimized the level required for rebirth, the first rebirth only requires 30 levels, and then increments.

4. Added the DLC management interface, which can easily control the functions of DLC.

5, redone more than 15 kinds of skill special effects, in the next period of time, it is expected that half of the skill special effects will be redone, and the battle will be more enjoyable.

Optimizations and bugs

1. Added a large number of urban four-dimensional attributes to the urban landscape, and optimized the UI effect of the urban landscape.

2. Fixed the BUG that the Seven Kill Sword Formula dodge effect had the probability of causing damage to oneself when the monster backwound.

3, adjusted the monster drop experience, and upgrade requires experience, now upgrade becomes easier.

4. Fixed crash caused by flying sword box effects.

5. Optimized the adventurer work AI and adventure AI.

6, increased the number of initial tourist goods.

7. Reduced the attack frequency of the field Adventurer base.

8, fixed the automatic reward probability stuck in the task state.

9, fixed the building accessories UI display box issue.

10. Fixed a BUG where some old archives could not read the final level.

11. Fixed an issue where adventurers frequently go to adventure points.

12. Fixed an issue where visitors get stuck on the airship.

To make the version more stable, we will temporarily suspend the development of new content before the new year. We will solve at least 10 bugs and optimizations every week, and address all issues that players feel are inconvenient to operate and not highly automated. We will update it on Friday. If you have any suggestions or bugs, please feel free to give feedback in Discord or leave comments in the comment section. We will actively adopt and incorporate them into the game. (The automatic learning equipment skills and forgetting skills are still under development and are expected to be updated next week.)