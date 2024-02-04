0.0.25 Update - Bee hives and more

Saves from previous version will not be compatible - Sorry about that, but there is too many changes to do conversion of old save and also not yet worthy imho as we are still in very early Access. If you really want to do so, please send me email with your save and i can convert it for you. info@waseku.com
save location: %USERPROFILE%/AppData/LocalLow/WASEKU\CRIXUS_ Life of free Gladiator\saves
- New: Ludus upgrade menu
- New: Planter box upgrades for barley farming
- New: Bee hive - collect your own honey
- New: Empty honey pot - available to buy on market
- New: lots of new gear is now in shop, but not yet available to buy
- New: Ambient music (youtube friendly)
- Improved: Barley and honey now grows even when you sleep
- Improved: Barley seeds tooltip on hover
- Improved: Barley seeds now has only 10 uses.
- Improved: Gear stats tooltip is now displayed also on select not only on mouse hover.
- Improved: Prologue text size and position.
- Bug fix: Cooking pot values saved.
- Bug fix: After loading game and then going back to main menu the last load was still assigned and clicking new game resulted in loading last loaded save. (Thank you Jesse)
- Bug fix: It was possible to push space before you could receive prize after fight
- Bug fix: value of water bucket was always set to 0 on load
Changed files in this update