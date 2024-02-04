0.0.25 Update - Bee hives and more

Saves from previous version will not be compatible - Sorry about that, but there is too many changes to do conversion of old save and also not yet worthy imho as we are still in very early Access. If you really want to do so, please send me email with your save and i can convert it for you. info@waseku.com

save location: %USERPROFILE%/AppData/LocalLow/WASEKU\CRIXUS_ Life of free Gladiator\saves

New: Ludus upgrade menu

New: Planter box upgrades for barley farming

New: Bee hive - collect your own honey

New: Empty honey pot - available to buy on market

New: lots of new gear is now in shop, but not yet available to buy

New: Ambient music (youtube friendly)

Improved: Barley and honey now grows even when you sleep

Improved: Barley seeds tooltip on hover

Improved: Barley seeds now has only 10 uses.

Improved: Gear stats tooltip is now displayed also on select not only on mouse hover.

Improved: Prologue text size and position.

Bug fix: Cooking pot values saved.

Bug fix: After loading game and then going back to main menu the last load was still assigned and clicking new game resulted in loading last loaded save. (Thank you Jesse)

Bug fix: It was possible to push space before you could receive prize after fight

Bug fix: value of water bucket was always set to 0 on load






