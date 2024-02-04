 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

E-Startup 2 : Business Tycoon Playtest update for 4 February 2024

Patch Notes of Playtest Version 0.2.3

Share · View all patches · Build 13361391 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

UI Improvements:

  • Research Count Bubble can be clicked to access research panel.

Balancing and Bug Fixes:

  • Balance not updated correctly into property browser
  • Improve Navigation of employees

Changed files in this update

Depot 2779831 Depot 2779831
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link