Patch v1.073 (Main)

Share · View all patches · Build 13361346 · Last edited 4 February 2024 – 16:33:17 UTC by Wendy

The work on the playable Knight continues.

Fixed Jump Particles not showing on extra playable characters. (Huntress, WIP Enerith...)

Updated the description of the boost mode's concentration to be more up to date.

Removed Boost Mode's Concentration recharge when the invisible lock on is active.

Fixed a rare situation where a launcher hitbox would show up only for a frame or two.

Added a few invincibility frames to jumping, meaning you now can sort of use jumping as a way to dodge.

Another small change to the ground detection to prevent the character from gliding slightly above the floor.

Increased the size of claws hitboxes to be more consistent with the effects.

Shamir - Updated running animations.

Claws - Added the same hit effect as from other weapons on top of the claws effect. That makes the hits feel nicer.

Known issues -

No bugs, but features are in progress.

https://trello.com/b/suviZn7g/known-issues-and-bug-tracking

If you find any other issues, please report them to me either on Steam Forum, E-mail, or on the stinky discord.

https://discord.gg/2ZyurUSbeE