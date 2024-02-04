 Skip to content

Heartless & Dreadful : Return By 72 Hours update for 4 February 2024

Patch v1.073 (Main)

Share · View all patches · Build 13361346 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The work on the playable Knight continues.

  • Fixed Jump Particles not showing on extra playable characters. (Huntress, WIP Enerith...)
  • Updated the description of the boost mode's concentration to be more up to date.
  • Removed Boost Mode's Concentration recharge when the invisible lock on is active.
  • Fixed a rare situation where a launcher hitbox would show up only for a frame or two.
  • Added a few invincibility frames to jumping, meaning you now can sort of use jumping as a way to dodge.
  • Another small change to the ground detection to prevent the character from gliding slightly above the floor.
  • Increased the size of claws hitboxes to be more consistent with the effects.
  • Shamir - Updated running animations.
  • Claws - Added the same hit effect as from other weapons on top of the claws effect. That makes the hits feel nicer.

Known issues -
No bugs, but features are in progress.
https://trello.com/b/suviZn7g/known-issues-and-bug-tracking

If you find any other issues, please report them to me either on Steam Forum, E-mail, or on the stinky discord.
https://discord.gg/2ZyurUSbeE

Changed files in this update

Depot 1701891 Depot 1701891
  • Loading history…
Depot 1701892 Depot 1701892
  • Loading history…
