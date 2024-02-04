Patch v1.073 (Main)

The work on the playable Knight continues.
- Fixed Jump Particles not showing on extra playable characters. (Huntress, WIP Enerith...)
- Updated the description of the boost mode's concentration to be more up to date.
- Removed Boost Mode's Concentration recharge when the invisible lock on is active.
- Fixed a rare situation where a launcher hitbox would show up only for a frame or two.
- Added a few invincibility frames to jumping, meaning you now can sort of use jumping as a way to dodge.
- Another small change to the ground detection to prevent the character from gliding slightly above the floor.
- Increased the size of claws hitboxes to be more consistent with the effects.
- Shamir - Updated running animations.
- Claws - Added the same hit effect as from other weapons on top of the claws effect. That makes the hits feel nicer.
Known issues -
No bugs, but features are in progress.
https://trello.com/b/suviZn7g/known-issues-and-bug-tracking
If you find any other issues, please report them to me either on Steam Forum, E-mail, or on the stinky discord.
https://discord.gg/2ZyurUSbeE
Changed files in this update