Tile Lands update for 4 February 2024

Tile Lands 1.3.1 Patch Release

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a little update to do some tiiiiny bug fixes and patch a couple things for Quality of Life :D
v2.0 is well underway, I'll look to share some info on the timings and progress of it all with you soon!

Changes:
  • Fixed issue with Turn Fast-Forward increasing turn duration in some cases
  • Scores now submit to the Leaderboard when ending a round manually
  • Quarries are now capped at stocking no more coal than would yield a reward when activated
  • Fixed Quarries getting production bonus from connected Quarries as well as adjacent Quarries
  • Power Stations are now capped at stocking no more coal than would power a connected City
  • Power Stations will now only produce one Power Line per activation - this has no impact on the coal cost

