Tile Lands 1.3.1 Patch Release

Just a little update to do some tiiiiny bug fixes and patch a couple things for Quality of Life :D
v2.0 is well underway, I'll look to share some info on the timings and progress of it all with you soon!
Changes:
- Fixed issue with Turn Fast-Forward increasing turn duration in some cases
- Scores now submit to the Leaderboard when ending a round manually
- Quarries are now capped at stocking no more coal than would yield a reward when activated
- Fixed Quarries getting production bonus from connected Quarries as well as adjacent Quarries
- Power Stations are now capped at stocking no more coal than would power a connected City
- Power Stations will now only produce one Power Line per activation - this has no impact on the coal cost
Changed files in this update