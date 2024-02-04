Version 5.1.5, Indigo & Indignation

Dev Notes
- This month’s bumper update includes two large additions, both frequently requested. I hope you enjoy them while we continue work on Chapter Two!
- Mina and Valzira’s new content will be expanded in the next update. There was too much to squeeze into this one :’)
- MVPs of this build are Tosk, Gerd, and Stuke, all of whom have put in tremendous effort to get our new material integrated and tested for you.
Act V Features
- Animation: Animated idles for nude Chia (eight variants, Amon Ra).
- Music: A new theme for the palace (Exo Spectra).
- Sound: Goopy foley has been added to Chia’s snuggles at the end of Chapter One, and Enid’s Act V scenes (GreyScale).
- Voice: The dragon’s part in Maelys & Malice’s “Hard Reset” scene (GreyScale).
- Voice: Marie-Anne’s palace introduction, and various conversational options (Marina Montague).
- Voice: Naho’s dungeon chat about manners (Marina Montague).
Act I-IV Features
- Consort: Valzira becomes our latest consort option, if you have broken her (thirteen skits, Dreamweaver choice, collab with DoItToJulia).
- Scene: Mina gets damaged in transit (Dreamweaver choice, collab with Mattrex).
- Scene: You may celebrate Valzira’s pregnancy announcement together if she is broken.
- Dynamic: Mina becomes our newest candidate for Breaker’s HR services (Dreamweaver choice, collab with Mattrex).
- Dynamic: New interactions and paizuri scene dialogue for broken Mina.
- Art: Maelys’s kobold fate (two variants, six images, Lubbio).
- Art: Mina’s breaking (eleven images, Lubbio).
- Art: Mina’s infernal fate (six images, Lubbio).
- Art: Sabetha & Inej’s mercenary fate (eight images, Lubbio).
- Art: Pregnant variants for Valzira’s broken scenes (ten images, Lubbio).
- Art: Bound emotes for Mina (nine images, Irrelevant Art).
- Art: Broken Mina (Irrelevant Art).
- Animation: Happy animated idles for Adeline (three variants, Amon Ra).
- Sound: Goopy foley has been added to Chanwe’s infernal fate, Maelys’s kobold fate, Marie-Anne’s mercenary fate, and Sabinej’s mercenary fate (GreyScale and Stuke).
- Sound: Foley for claws, chains, hammers, and some extra gorey effects have been added in various places (GreyScale).
- Voice: Adeline’s responses to initial name choices (Marina Montague).
- Voice: Malice’s part in her experiment with Malagar (all four variants, Nyono).
- Voice: Marie-Anne’s consort last night interruption (Marina Montague).
- Gallery: Maelys’s kobold fate, Mina's infernal fate, Mina's breaking, and Sabinej's mercenary fate have been added to the gallery (Tosk).
- Achievement: The ‘Waifu Pillow, 50% Off’ and ‘Pet Cactus’ achievements have been added (Tosk).
Tweaks
- Harem members will more consistently follow the convention of initially appearing on the right of the screen.
- Harem members will more consistently move to the centre of the screen immediately prior to fun sexy times.
- You may no longer intentionally kill Issa while he is serving as your kobold general.
- ‘Broken’ Mina will be temporarily treated as ‘happy’ in Act V until proper variations have been created for her.
- Visual direction for Mina’s coerced paizuri has been improved.
- If Valzira is broken when finding out about her pregnancy, your available options are expanded.
- If Valzira is not broken when finding out about her pregnancy, temporary art has been added for the ensuing scenes.
- A one-night delay has been added between impregnating an elf and having the results made apparent.
- The ‘Mute All’ function also applies to the dragon’s voice, and your volume setting for the dragon’s voice is remembered (HereToHelp).
Fixes
- Cooch will actually appear on screen when revisiting her in Act V.
- An incorrect voiceline has been fixed in Mina’s bathhouse scene.
- Talking with Marie-Anne while she is broken will no longer occasionally drop you into her happy interaction menu.
- Mina’s pre-boink negotiations more accurately reflect your history together.
- Naho’s scenes will no longer sometimes overflow into one another. Whoops.
- Sabetha will put her clothes back on again (boo) after her bathhouse skit.
- Several typos have been corrected.
- And everything found in playtesting. Thank you, playtesting team!
