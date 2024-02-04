-Modified the packaging method to reduce the size of future update packages.
-Fixed the bug where the M24 sometimes couldn't move.
-Fixed the issue where the position indicators for bosses and target points were not displayed at certain resolutions.
Multi Turret Academy update for 4 February 2024
0.7.9.1
