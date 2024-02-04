 Skip to content

The Perfect Tower II update for 4 February 2024

v0.40.1

Share · View all patches · Build 13361217

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog

Fixes
  • fixed conversion dial being offset when changing resolution while it has been opened
  • fixed idle record not refreshing when entering tower testing menu
  • fixed Steam API trying to initialize more than once

