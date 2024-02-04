 Skip to content

Drop Pane : Not Only Match-3 update for 4 February 2024

1.1 Update Information:

At the request of players, the game has added a colour customisation feature for the triple elimination mode. Players are able to select 4~6 colours from a list of 8 colours, and the selected colours will be used in the Match-3 mode. You are welcome to update and try it out.

