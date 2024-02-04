 Skip to content

DDI Rally Championship update for 4 February 2024

0.0.11

Build 13361077 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Lowered the brake power for all cars

Added Steering Linearity setting in Settings>Gameplay - At 100% this makes the steering and input one to one, at lower values it smooths out the input. The default is 75%. You will need to turn off 'Force Enable Wheel' if you enabled it for this to work.

Added Steering Sensitivity Factor setting in Settings>Gameplay - At 100% this makes the steering and input the same speed, at lower values it smooths the steering. The default is 75%. You will need to turn off 'Force Enable Wheel' if you enabled it for this to work.

