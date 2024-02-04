Alpha Playtest Build 0.3.3

Hey everyone! Thanks for trying out the playtest buid. Please leave your feedback in the KKFD dedicated Steam community or Discord! If you haven't had a chance to playtest yet, be sure to request access! I'm opening up more access in the next few weeks. Here is a small update:
- Perks purchased in PermaPerk shops are now unlockable during run. (sorry about that!)
- Kids & Brats 3D models optimized for better performance. New hairstyles and facial expressions added.
- New face & eyebrow customizations added.
- Item becomes more expensive after every Wave (10% per wave).
- Kid of same type and level becomes more expensive everytime they are recruited or upgraded (20% per Kid).
- Perk reward background color changes based on Perk type (Base, Upgrade, Misc.).
- Victory screen is shown after Boss is defeated, giving you the option to continue or return to Hub.
- You can now view basic statistics of your run when the run has ended.
- Bosses & mini-bosses get stat buffs based on the Wave order they appear.
- Unlocked perks now show the correct icons.
- Fixed Bicycle Brat bicycle/Big Trash Brat shield glitch.
BlackRice Studio
Changed files in this update