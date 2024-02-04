Alpha Playtest Build 0.3.3

Hey everyone! Thanks for trying out the playtest buid. Please leave your feedback in the KKFD dedicated Steam community or Discord! If you haven't had a chance to playtest yet, be sure to request access! I'm opening up more access in the next few weeks. Here is a small update:

Perks purchased in PermaPerk shops are now unlockable during run. (sorry about that!)

Kids & Brats 3D models optimized for better performance. New hairstyles and facial expressions added.

New face & eyebrow customizations added.

Item becomes more expensive after every Wave (10% per wave).

Kid of same type and level becomes more expensive everytime they are recruited or upgraded (20% per Kid).

Perk reward background color changes based on Perk type (Base, Upgrade, Misc.).

Victory screen is shown after Boss is defeated, giving you the option to continue or return to Hub.

You can now view basic statistics of your run when the run has ended.

Bosses & mini-bosses get stat buffs based on the Wave order they appear.

Unlocked perks now show the correct icons.

Fixed Bicycle Brat bicycle/Big Trash Brat shield glitch.

BlackRice Studio