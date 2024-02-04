Nian Beast Update! DLC preview!

Dear The Lost Village players,

Happy Lunar New Year of the Dragon🐲! Our dev team wishes all global players good luck in the new year. We are introducing the new combat monster, Nian Beast(the Year of the Beast). Defeating it grants the Ingredients of Destiny Artifact.



Exciting news: We'll update a DLC right after the New Year, featuring a crossover with "The Lavienthan's Fantasy", bringing more fun content. All players who bought the base game can get this DLC for free through DISCORD by messaging our admin.

DLC Preview

I. Game Setting

The sky shatters, and a group of eccentric yet passionate adventurers fall into this world. They're exploring the cultivation universe, challenging monsters they've never seen before for fun.

II. New Content

2.1 New Sect/Leader

Introducing a new large map sect, the🏰 Fantasy Guild & Time City, and a capturable enemy master, Sophia.

2.2 New Disciples

Add 9 capturable disciples including Sun Wukong, Yang Jian, Zeus, and etc., each with new abilities and Taoist Body.

2.3 New Traits/Skills

Adding several orange, purple, and blue traits, including a "Leviathan" trait that summons dinosaur phantoms to assist in battles.

2.4 New Weapons

Introducing "Staff" weapons related to the Wisdom attribute, compatible with "Elemental Codex" and "Priest's Code" books.

2.5 New Demonic Boss

Adding the "Fantasy Dragon" boss with five terrifying skills and various dinosaurs to assist in its battle, focusing on a dinosaur crisis.

2.6 New Decorations