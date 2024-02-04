 Skip to content

Steel Echoes update for 4 February 2024

Steel Echoes v1.32

Fixed:

Integrated automatic crash reports
Fixed some colliders and triggers
*Statues (the moving ones) - don't run in one place after losing path

