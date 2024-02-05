Chinese New Year Special Update

Thank you for supporting Westale: Pilgrimage. In celebration of the Chinese New Year, we present to you a special update featuring new relics like Firework, a new Boss Nian, and more. We hope that you will enjoy it.
New Contents
- New Item: Chinese New Year special item - Queer Pill.
- New Relics: Firework, Firecracker.
- New Boss: Nian (It may appear on every level).
- Map Update: Added Chinese New Year decorations to the map.
Bug Fixed
- Fixed the issue where the background music can’t play correctly after choosing Mirror of Luck multiple times during upgrading.
- Fixed the incorrect number of XTQ displayed when using Erlang Yang.
At last, we wish everyone a Happy Dragon Year! May all your wishes come true!
Westale Team
