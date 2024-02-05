Chinese New Year Special Update

Thank you for supporting Westale: Pilgrimage. In celebration of the Chinese New Year, we present to you a special update featuring new relics like Firework, a new Boss Nian, and more. We hope that you will enjoy it.

New Contents

New Item : Chinese New Year special item - Queer Pill.

: Chinese New Year special item - Queer Pill. New Relics : Firework, Firecracker.

: Firework, Firecracker. New Boss : Nian (It may appear on every level).

: Nian (It may appear on every level). Map Update: Added Chinese New Year decorations to the map.

Bug Fixed

Fixed the issue where the background music can’t play correctly after choosing Mirror of Luck multiple times during upgrading.

Fixed the incorrect number of XTQ displayed when using Erlang Yang.

At last, we wish everyone a Happy Dragon Year! May all your wishes come true!

Westale Team