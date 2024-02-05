 Skip to content

Westale: Peelgrimage update for 5 February 2024

Chinese New Year Special Update

Westale: Peelgrimage update for 5 February 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for supporting Westale: Pilgrimage. In celebration of the Chinese New Year, we present to you a special update featuring new relics like Firework, a new Boss Nian, and more. We hope that you will enjoy it.

New Contents

  • New Item: Chinese New Year special item - Queer Pill.
  • New Relics: Firework, Firecracker.
  • New Boss: Nian (It may appear on every level).
  • Map Update: Added Chinese New Year decorations to the map.

Bug Fixed

  • Fixed the issue where the background music can’t play correctly after choosing Mirror of Luck multiple times during upgrading.
  • Fixed the incorrect number of XTQ displayed when using Erlang Yang.

At last, we wish everyone a Happy Dragon Year! May all your wishes come true!
Westale Team

