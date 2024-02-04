（Updated）February 4th Lunar New Year Update Announcement

Greetings, adventurers!

We anticipate rolling out an update later today, releasing the previously announced Lunar New Year update. In addition to unlocking the Western Regions, we're introducing the Sky Breaker Tower challenge mode and revamping the Martial Arts Reset feature for companions. This update brings forth an array of new events, achievements, and numerous optimizations to existing content. For more details, refer to the Patch Notes below. The game is currently in its final QA testing phase, and the update is scheduled for later tonight.

If you run into any issues during your journey or you have any feedback with the update, feel free to connect with us on our official Discord for assistance and to share your thoughts.

V1.1.0204b57

[New Additions]

Added the Western Regions, featuring new locations like the Flame City, Chang'an Inn, Divine Flame Sect, and Flame Toad Cave.

Engage in the Western Stories upon reaching level 60 and completing the Jianghu sparring event on the world map.

Challenge the Sky Breaker Tower by claiming the title of "Heavenly Leader" at Daliang City's arena and conversing with the announcer.

Encounter new events involving Zhuge Shenji, Ding Haitang, and Ya Qin.

Added 10 new companions, including potential bonds such as Feng Xuanji, Hai Tangqiu, and Ding Haitang.

Master new internal skills like "Vedas Scripture", "Tyrant Blade Technique", "Divine Flame Art", and “Flame Toad Technique” along with external skills like "Luminary Meteor Strike", “Sky Breaker Blade” and "Fiery Sun Fist."

Added a new pet “Fire Toad”.

Added new character traits.

Added additional effects for select sword techniques.

10 new achievements.

Added new sound effects for better button feedback experience.

[Adjustments and Improvements]

Teammates can now utilize the "Seven Apertures Restoration Pill" to reset their martial arts. Teammate will maintain their growth path even after departure.

Adjustments to the custom difficulty:

Reduced NPC stats bonuses

Extensive changes to NPC bonus traits, trait numbers and effects

Updated score coefficients and new achievements reflecting these changes.

Reduced NPC stats bonuses Extensive changes to NPC bonus traits, trait numbers and effects Updated score coefficients and new achievements reflecting these changes. Fist and palm external skills can now bypass weapon type restrictions, albeit at the expense of non-glove weapon attributes and effects.

Bond Martial Arts received tweaks, with increased battle intent requirements and enhanced effects for both damage and non-damage variants.

Vitality experience from food consumption receives a boost for quicker character development.

Ling Mengdie now offers clues about the Goddess Temple's pearl while in the team.

Invitation conditions for Ya Qin have been changed.

Teammates recruited through unconventional means can no longer be placed in the homestead, ensuring consistency in gameplay mechanics.

[Fixes]