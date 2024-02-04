YoloX 1.1.2

This update mainly focuses on feedback from the community. The biggest one is a fix for lag caused by high poll rate mice.

Then several UX improvements: Alerts provide information and a solution if YoloX isnt running optimally. Auto selection makes cursor assignment faster and more intuitive.

Thanks much for this feedback! The goal is to make YoloX the best crosshair app by far. If there's anything you'd like improved, added, or fixed, please don't hesitate to comment :)

NEW: Alerts: Main menu now shows messages when YoloX isnt running optimally which can be opened to see and fix the problem.

NEW: Auto Selection: Crosshairs last selected/edited from the main menu will be automatically assigned to the next opened game.

NEW: Menu: Added minimize button.

PERF: Reduced idle background CPU use from roughly 0.2% to 0.01%.

UPDATE: Manually launching the app will now open the main menu.

FIX: Performance issue caused by high poll rate mice.

FIX: Redraw UI upon certain windows events to avoid a black screen.

UPCOMING

Development will focus on crosshair creation. There's quite a bit of feedback in this area. Some ask for more complexity, some ask for simplicity. To accommodate both the following is planned:

Create: Easy mode option

Create: Pixel editor

Create: More advanced motion sensor options

Create: Support for player movement (WASD)

Create: Smooth animation transitions

Feedback greatly appreciated! - Steam - Reddit - [Email](mailto:support@dragonrisegames.com)

May you guru in your pew pew! ːsteamhappyː