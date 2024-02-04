Battle Teams 2 x Atomic Heart - Epic Collaboration Unveiled

Dear Battle Teams 2 Community,

Get ready for an explosive fusion of two gaming worlds as we proudly announce our upcoming collaboration with Atomic Heart! This thrilling crossover is set to redefine your gaming experience, bringing you an adventure like never before.

Mark Your Calendars: Summer 2024

We're thrilled to reveal that the full-scale collaboration will kick off in the scorching heat of Summer 2024. Brace yourselves for an unforgettable journey as Battle Teams 2 and Atomic Heart unite to deliver an immersive gaming experience that will set your screens ablaze.





Stay tuned for further updates, trailers, and behind-the-scenes glimpses as we build up to this monumental event. This is a collaboration you won't want to miss, so gear up, lock and load, and prepare to dive into the heart-pounding action that awaits!

Get ready to unleash the ultimate battle in Battle Teams 2 x Atomic Heart, where two hearts beat as one!

See you on the battlefield!