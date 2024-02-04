 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Main Deity Space Playtest update for 4 February 2024

New Warrior skills

Share · View all patches · Build 13360716 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Added default movement skill for Warrior
  2. Added skills that can be used in conjunction with movement skills
  3. Adjusted movement skill effects
  4. Adjusted Tooth for a Tooth bonus to 20% per level

Changed files in this update

Depot 2706811 Depot 2706811
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link