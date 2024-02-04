Update v1.0.4

The following modifications have been made:

Added the function to skip events

By default, events can be skipped after the second time. Note that events seen before this version are not treated as seen once.

If you want to skip events seen in earlier versions, please enable the "Skip First Event" function from the options.

Adjustment of Field of View

The Field of View can now be adjusted in the range of 60~120.

Please note that the brightened range will not change in order to prevent a significant impact on the difficulty level.

Addition of a function to return to the previous temporary save point

A function to return to the previous provisional save point has been added, mainly in case progress becomes impossible.

Please use this function from the options menu if necessary.

Adjustment of the difficulty level of the third stage

Adjusted the behavior patterns of roaming characters and added hints to make it easier to conquer.

Other minor adjustments