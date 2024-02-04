 Skip to content

西游幸存者 update for 4 February 2024

【Feb.4th | V0.912 Update】New surface! New Steam Achievements!

View all patches · Build 13360625 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Spring Festival is coming to Journey to the West Survivors!

  1. Added new surface & map elements.

  1. Remade Mini map;
  2. Added some new Steam achievements;
  3. Fixed the issue that save files of old version may not be incompatible with new versions. If your Talents are lost please try to reset it.

We deeply realized that there are still problems about the English translation. We will keep working on it and optimize it as soon as possible.

Thanks for you love and support to us. If you have any problem or feedback about Journey to the West Survivors, please tell us in DISCORD.

