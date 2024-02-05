Spring Festival Update Now Live!

Dear Players,

As the Lunar New Year of the Dragon approaches, we would like to express our heartfelt thanks for your continuous support and companionship.

The entire Dev and operations team of "Apocalypse Party" wishes gamers around the globe:

A Happy New Year filled with joy and happiness for you and your families!

To better celebrate the New Year, we've tailored a content update specifically for the Spring Festival, along with a basketful of Lunar New Year red packet events brimming with benefits! We invite everyone to join the party and snatch up the grand prizes during the holiday!

In celebration of the New Year, we've introduced 4 new basic weapons infused with Chinese elements:

the Golden Cudgel

Fireworks

Dual Guns

Jeet Kune Do

Not only do they boast unique and festive appearances, but they also offer a brand new tactile experience. Go ahead and try them out~

Moreover, we've added a special character and several Easter eggs related to Spring Festival traditions, all waiting for you to discover. We hope you have fun XD!

In March, we will deliver the biggest free update since the game's launch, which includes, but is not limited to:

New maps

New chapters, and at least 3 new Bosses

A brand new <Infinite Dungeon> mode

New tags

New talents

New characters

New legendary weapons

New divine skills

New enemies

...

Stay tuned for all of this exciting content!

Lastly, we wish you a Happy New Year once again!

It is your encouragement and support that continue to make "Apocalypse Party" better and better. This Lunar New Year, why not call up your friends and family for some exhilarating gaming sessions?

Enough said! Time to log in!

The "Apocalypse Party" Dev and Operations Team