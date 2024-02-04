Beta 1.2.1

Re-Equalize the audio for all soundtracks, sound effects and ambient noises.

Fixed a bug resulting in players not being able to type special characters for emails or passwords with the on screen keyboard.

Locked items will no longer be deleted via multi-select/ Inventory page.

Locked items will no longer be selected via multi-select/ Inventory page.

Locked items can no longer be grounded.

Fixed an error message display bug. Error was showing the controller error instead of the keyboard-mouse error (opposites).

Updated Controller/ Mouse Swap logic to make the experience smoother for players.

Fixed a bug that resulted in the Catalog not resetting when clearing the search.

The tutorial is no longer required. You can access it anytime from the home menu.

The tutorial will no longer autosave rooms. You can however save intentionally.

Added a character limit of 50 when searching the catalog.

Added a character limit of 50 when searching the inventory.

Add Load Screen to the Load Rooms Page.