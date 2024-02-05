Version Update 0.9.0 - Into Pieces

Our game is now at point where we need to add new functions and fix old problems. Therefore, this update might be the largest update even compare to possible future updates.

First, let we introduce the most impressive new function: Explosion Debris

After enemies are destroyed with creating an explosion particle effect, instead of suddenly disappear, now a real-time calculated debris will be spawn.



It is impressive, isn't it? This not only increases the excitement of destruction, but also satisfies the destructive desire.

But this is done with costs. The physics for each model in debris will be calculated separately. We did some optimization but it still increases the requirement of CPU's single core performance.

Next, we want to talk about the important thing we have mentioned before: Fighters' Revision



Now NGSD finally got the function that matches its name - Next Gen Space Dominance. It controls high-intelligent slaves freely. But for balance issues, the fire power is limited, and the positioning of slaves is particular.

On the other hand, Kiruya moves forward with its instability. It becomes a fighter that focusing on swing fire. We give it relatively higher fire power and this might relief the instable fire.

We are also bringing out functions that is demanded a lot: In-Game Changeable Graphics Options

Add setting options: Explosion Debris, Volumetric Fog, and Ambient Occlusion

Add these options to pause menu with Explosion Light in addition.



Remember we said that the Explosion Debris requires more CPU's single core performance. So now, if you find it prevents the game from running fluently, or you find it distracting, you can directly open pause menu and turn those options off.

Below are some other changes in this update:

Side UI now can only hide right UI stage enemy info.

Compensate enemies' fire effect.

Visually enlarges enemy bullets and player hitbox.

Adjust explosion particle effects.

Adjust rate UI.

Final boss now detects entering true boss or not 12 seconds earlier.

Add move smoke and dust to some ground enemies.

Redesign stage 3 background scene, slightly improves performance.

Adjust enemy UI health bar transparency.

Replaceable music.

Now right side UI shows correct info when start the game with Original Mode.

Now player will not regen health when scene is loading up.

The difficulty progress for Unlimited Mode in mode selection UI changed to 100% fill rate.

Now in Original Mode, create less suicide bullets of destroying small enemies.

There are some important stuff in those, such as the adjustment in explosion, enemies' bullets, and enemies' health bar. However, from the workload side they are just other little changes.

We will post another event talking about "Replaceable music" soon.

Enjoy the game!

Crystal Heart's Studio