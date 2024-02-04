PATCH 0.6.5 - 90% DISCOUNT + GAME DESIGN CHANGES INCOMING + HOTFIX

90% Discount

Before I say anything, I just started a 90% discount (2 weeks) so the game is almost free. If you didn't get the game yet this is best time to do it!

Manga

The second chapter of the manga will be coming soon, probably within the next few weeks.

Hotfix

This patch was initially a hotfix but I took 2 more days to add a couple of things with it. The problems that were mentioned a couple of days ago should be fixed now.

Exhaust

Instead of limiting cards with a number of copies in the deck, I will only add an Exhaust mechanic for now. This means very strong cards can't be re-shuffled into the deck. Nerfing the values plus adding an exhaust should be enough for most cards. The maximum amount of exhausted cards in the black hole is 10, beyond that it doesn't do anything (who knows maybe someone wants a full deck of cards that exhaust). Needless to say, when cards are exhausted they don't contribute to Plano effects that involve the black hole.

New Trailer

I will update the trailer and the description to delay the avatar creation. I think most people so far agreed that gameplay is king and keeping the current Steam page is a bit confusing for newcomers. Even though I haven't followed the exact path I wanted with the patches (following feedback) the game has improved a lot since release so it was the right choice. I will upload the new video tomorrow.

Card Limitation

There won't be any specific limitations when it comes to elements. The other deck slots will be unlocked within the upcoming patches and it'll still be possible to mix different elements. Effects and enemy AIs will be built around elements but the player will be able to choose whatever he wants, to increase the number of possible decks since the total number of cards is limited.

Spell Rework

I don't know when exactly since this will take a good amount of work but Spells, Eishougis and Saiments will all be reworked and belong to only one group: "Spell". Eishougis are just AOE spells and Saiments are technically utility based spells. For this reason, and to simplify things for future players, the Eishougi and Saiment types will be removed from the game. Even the Saiment icons will be changed to something similar to the current spells (for more visual consistency). Saiments will only be used in the manga to represent actual cards since spells aren't cards in the story (imagine a fireball).

Mazai Rework

While tweaking the Mazai effects I realized that I was very limited in terms of what I can do with them. This is based on their concept (a field effect) and the philosophy of "only one sentence effects". A lot of effects were repeated versions of Plano effects. So I might either remove them or rework them in a different way.

If you check out some old Final Stardust footage you will find something I tested called "Turn effects". After X amount of turns a random effect happens. This is to add RNG in battle and make each battle feel unique. I tried some randomness with Planos but it wasn't great, however, it might work with Mazai cards.

I also noticed that Marvel Snap had something similar with their location system. 3 random locations in battle and each one of them has a unique effect. With 20 unique Mazais in game, if each battle has 3 random Mazais that trigger a certain effect after X amount of turns it'll add even more replayability (swap Planos on the right lane, destroy Planos in the middle lane, double the EP of Planos on the left lane, etc...). I think it's worth a shot.

Effect Philosophy

Final Stardust's effects are supposed to be simple so that anyone can come in and start playing. Made by a casual...for casuals. The game depth lies in the layers: Mazai effect > Plano effect > Overdrive. So one effect is simple by itself but you can do combos by stacking different effects. At least that's my idea for now. After the "Spell rework" there should only be 3 types of cards in the game (Planos, Mazais & Spells) which should makes things more straightforward. The term "Plavolution" will also revert back to just "evolution".

A lot of effects are "placeholder" to unlock new cards. So more interesting effects might be introduced in the future. It's better to build the foundation now before committing to progression with the Astral Link levels.

