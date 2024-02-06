Atomic Heart: Trapped in Limbo DLC#2 is available! Check it now!

We're glad to release the second DLC for Atomic Heart!

Trapped in Limbo DLC#2, the Atomic Pass’ second phase of additional content, welcomes you back to the twisted world of Limbo with new insane gameplay to complement the exciting story continuation.

To celebrate the release, get up to 50% off on all of Atomic Heart’s editions and its Atomic Pass and get a glimpse into the heart-pounding action and Limbo-flavored challenges in a new Trapped in Limbo Launch Trailer:

Dive into the Mind-Bending Story of "Trapped in Limbo" DLC

Rules have changed. Trapped in Limbo DLC#2 picks up right where the main game ends, exploring a different ending from the Annihilation Instinct DLC#1. Venture into new sections of the twisted Limbo world, brimming with fan-favorite challenges with a unique Limbo flavor. Along with the help of a new old companion, guide P-3 through dizzying obstacles, unravel the secrets of his past and the enigmatic world of Limbo, and engage in a true combat extravaganza with uniquely designed opponents and weapons.

Experience the contrast of Atomic Heart’s worlds with unconventional mechanics selected to blow you away. Collect apples to unlock skills and weapons and gold coins to access up to 7 unique weapon skins for use in the main campaign!

Atomic Heart’s original soundtrack adds an explosive Vol.4!

The Trapped in Limbo DLC#2 release also marks the addition of the game’s fourth album to its Original Soundtrack, which is available for free for all current owners! New dynamic and atmospheric tracks from the fresh DLC will help to immerse yourselves back into the strange and stunning world of Limbo any time you want!

HOW TO LAUNCH THE DLC:

Purchase the Trapped in Limbo DLC#2 separately or as part of the Atomic Pass*;

Start the game, then select and launch DLC** through the New Game menu of the game’s main screen.

*Atomic Pass allows you to expand your Atomic Heart experience and receive four unique DLCs opening up access to new areas, as well as new weapons, new enemies, bosses, exclusive skins and more! The Atomic Pass is also included in Atomic Heart’s Gold and Premium Editions.

**This content requires the base game Atomic Heart on your platform in order to play.

