ABC: Audioreactive Beat Circle update for 4 February 2024

Leaderboards bug fix

Build 13360383 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Now player who doesn't yet have name in leaderboard shows correctly -> Better than 0.0% of players

