Small update with some important fixes and a couple requested items.

Version 1.63 (2/04/24):

-Added spare tire mounts to the auto parts store. These can be mounted to the Dentside and Diamondback near the back of the cab.

-Added fuel can mounts to the auto parts store. These can mount in the Dentside and Diamondback inside the bed on the passenger side.

-Added a 4WD indicator to the Dentside digital dash.

-Added a hidden achievement.

-Added a tooltip to Texas holdem which displays the Stand Up key.

-Fixed an issue where the dirtbike would not be properly transported to some locations using the phone.

-Fixed an bug which could cause Texas holdem to soft lock when all hands were revealed.

-Fixed a bug where the "Exit Vehicle" key tooltip could display an empty key.

-Fixed some prefab tooltip naming issues.

I hope you all have a great weekend.

-Keystone