Junkyard Truck update for 4 February 2024

Small update with some important fixes and a couple requested items.

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.63 (2/04/24):
-Added spare tire mounts to the auto parts store. These can be mounted to the Dentside and Diamondback near the back of the cab.
-Added fuel can mounts to the auto parts store. These can mount in the Dentside and Diamondback inside the bed on the passenger side.
-Added a 4WD indicator to the Dentside digital dash.
-Added a hidden achievement.
-Added a tooltip to Texas holdem which displays the Stand Up key.
-Fixed an issue where the dirtbike would not be properly transported to some locations using the phone.
-Fixed an bug which could cause Texas holdem to soft lock when all hands were revealed.
-Fixed a bug where the "Exit Vehicle" key tooltip could display an empty key.
-Fixed some prefab tooltip naming issues.

I hope you all have a great weekend.
-Keystone

