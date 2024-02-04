 Skip to content

永恒幻境 Eternal Dreamland update for 4 February 2024

Some shelter guidance, automatic weapon switching and bug fixes

Build 13360374

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Add interactive facility guidance in the shelter
-Fixed school toilet wall penetration
-Reduce the health of crawlers
-The backpack cannot be closed immediately. You can change the key to b in the menu.
-Automatically switch the equipped weapon without having to retract it first and then equip it (bugs may still occur if the switch is too fast)
-Fixed the bug of falling and getting stuck in the ground when aiming
-Fixed the problem that switching weapons when aiming will require 2 presses to aim next time

