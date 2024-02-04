- Bug Fix: Fixed an issue with Steam invites where friends couldn't join the server.
- Bug Fix: Enemies no longer spawn when there are no players on a dedicated server (previously, bases would still be attacked even if no players were present).
- Bug Fix: Fixed an issue with the dismantling bench not properly dismantling items.
- Bug Fix: Addressed the problem with the drop rate of items.
- Bug Fix: Fixed the fishing rod not being usable.
- Bug Fix: Fixed an issue where players could craft items from the New World blueprint without unlocking it (military backpack, advanced fins).
- Bug Fix: Fixed a problem with the snapping of triangular foundations.
- Bug Fix: Clarified instructions for capturing flags and building structures within enemy territory.
Sunkenland update for 4 February 2024
Hotfix v0.2.01
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2080691 Depot 2080691
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update