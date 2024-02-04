 Skip to content

Sunkenland update for 4 February 2024

Hotfix v0.2.01

Build 13360366 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Bug Fix: Fixed an issue with Steam invites where friends couldn't join the server.
  • Bug Fix: Enemies no longer spawn when there are no players on a dedicated server (previously, bases would still be attacked even if no players were present).
  • Bug Fix: Fixed an issue with the dismantling bench not properly dismantling items.
  • Bug Fix: Addressed the problem with the drop rate of items.
  • Bug Fix: Fixed the fishing rod not being usable.
  • Bug Fix: Fixed an issue where players could craft items from the New World blueprint without unlocking it (military backpack, advanced fins).
  • Bug Fix: Fixed a problem with the snapping of triangular foundations.
  • Bug Fix: Clarified instructions for capturing flags and building structures within enemy territory.

Changed files in this update

