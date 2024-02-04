Desktop Cultivation V1.1.0 Official Version Update Notes

Dear friends, 1.1 of the test version of the successive updates for a week, after the vast number of friends of the experience and feedback, today can finally be officially updated, most of the content with the test version of the same, slightly part of the adjustment, the content of this update:

Optimization:

similar resource materials, 5 stacked, will automatically synthesize the current material for 1 set of groups, showing the name * 5, can be used directly as a synthetic material, you can click to take out, each time to take out 1; Material box changed to can be directly placed on the building that collects plants and outputs materials, for example, it can be placed on the lumberyard and quarry, the materials obtained from collection will automatically enter the box, and still fall out after it is full; accelerate to increase the shortcut key, the shortcut key is TAB, pause for space; Mortal death does not end the game, all mortals and monks are dead to end the game; Wooden houses and storehouses can also be stacked, the number of stacks is 5; Modify the storage limit of material box to 100, the storage limit of money box to 500, and the storage limit of inn and wine shop to 200; Modify the descriptions of some cards, for example, the use of cultivated land, farmland and orchard is added to the description of the card. Clicking the axe icon in the recipe interface, the materials that are currently in line with the recipe will be highlighted on the desktop, and if the eligible materials are in the chest, the chest will also be highlighted; Optimize the storage box/ring, increase the UI that can be taken out freely, left mouse click on the storage box or storage ring to open the interface, the interface will show the items stored and the number of items, and then click on the required items to take out, store or directly drag and drop the items to the box/ring to store; Resources brought out from exploration and battle copies will be automatically packed into 1 loot card pack, which needs to be opened separately again; Material icon hints are added to the bottom right corner of material chests; The knowledge card of the academy/taixue/langya pavilion will prompt no knowledge card on the card after all live; Otherworldly and Chaos teleportation array of combat copies, can carry money box / material box / storage box / storage ring, the entry of the card limit from the original 7 raised to 9 account, note that only the teleportation array, the entrance has not changed.

Fixes: Fix the problem that some gathering items and material synthesis cannot stack material boxes; Fix the problem that some crafting items cannot be continuously crafted, such as Steamed Eggs and Fried Eggs; Fix the problem that the enhancement elixir used by cultivators when breaking through causes the attributes to be reset when replacing equipment back; Fix the problem that when quitting the game at the end of each year for cultivation, the game time will be stuck; Fix the problem that will cause the maximum blood volume to decrease after the cultivator is seriously injured; Fix the problem that storing materials in the material box will infinitely increase the number of cards; Fix the problem that the number of cards does not correspondingly decrease after storing food in the inn; Fix the problem that cultivators may disappear after coming out of exploration copies and battle copies; Fix the problem that there may be a new knowledge card that cannot be obtained in Taixue, but deducts copper money.

Finally, I wish you all a happy new year, happy every day, if there is any game problem, welcome to give us feedback, or join the game group 715191519 tell us, thank you for your support and love!