Update 0.4.10

+Added company presets, so players can save many different companies and select them when joining the game. This also means players can rejoin the game and play a different company if something goes wrong.

+Added the ability to set what AI difficulty and personality different companies will have when a player is not playing as them (though AI is not currently functioning)

Fixed the new week popups covering each other when ending the turn quickly

Nodes will now start the game owning 50 of their own shares as a way to dilute shares initially (player ownership always supersedes this)

Fixed buying shares under 51 being a way to pump and dump a node, this was because share dilution was being capped to 51 minimum

Changed tooltips from a transparent blurred background to an opaque background

Fixed share orders starting at the value of a previous order instead of starting at 0

Changed the colors of the Buy Controlling and Sell All share buttons to better avoid accidental clicks

*Fixed highlighted tiles not returning to normal when placing routes