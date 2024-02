Share · View all patches · Build 13360116 · Last edited 4 February 2024 – 06:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Hey there!

Good news! We've got cool stuff for you after our break. Now, you can show off your highscore in endless mode on the leaderboards!

Endless mode got a makeover—it's tougher and more thrilling.

Missed our little opening story? It's back! Watch it before diving into the tutorial level.

Oh, and we toned down the Flame a bit. It packs a punch with 25% less damage, but it's still a force to be reckoned with.

Have a blast playing!